RCB have entered the race for the play-off strongly as they defeated SRH dominantly at Hyderabad and reached to the 14-point mark. They still have one more game at hand ahead of facing Gujarat Titans at their home. They are very near to the play-offs with most of the team dropping out now and Virat Kohli scoring a century has just been the icing on the cake. Fans, ecstatic with happiness over the win, took to twitter to share memes and jokes on it.

RCB Fans Meeting Kavya Maran

RCB fans going to meet Kavya Maran pic.twitter.com/rI91uBTDkx — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) May 18, 2023

Funny One

RCB Fans After Victory

RCB Fans After the Dominant Win

Always Unsure of the Next

Pakka na RCB, 10 runs ho jayenge na? pic.twitter.com/y08QiXWSmu — Kosha (@imkosha) May 18, 2023

Is it Real

Chasing 187 in a crunch game against SRH that too in their home. And a Kohli ton which was icing on the Cake 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/hsq9az3BLK — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 18, 2023

