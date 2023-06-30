Sri Lanka move to 6 points mark after winning the first game in the Super Six stage, defeating Netherlands in a close encounter by a margin of only 21-runs. Sri Lanka batted first in the game and at one point lost 6 wickets under the sore 100, looking in deep trouble. From there Dhananjaya de Silva (93) and Maheesh Theekshana (28) took them to a respectable score of 213. Netherlands started the chase well and lost way in the middle due to a couple of run-outs and despite an outstanding effort by skipper Scott Edwards (67), fell short of the finishing line.

Sri Lanka Escape Close Scare As They Defeat Netherlands By 21-Runs

