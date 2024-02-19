SL vs AFG Free Live Streaming Online: Sri Lanka takes on Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series. The home side leads the series 1-0 after having won the series opener and now will be looking to double their lead. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been winless on this tour thus far and they will be itching to notch their first victory. The visitors came close in the first T20I but eventually fell short by just four runs. Carlos Brathwaite Replaces Shai Hope in Lahore Qalandars Squad for Remainder of PSL 2024 Season.

Captain Wanindu Hasaranga helped his side post a decent total of 160 runs, thanks to his 32-ball 67. Matheesha Pathirana then registered figures of 4/24 to help Sri Lanka defend the total. For Afghanistan, stand-in captain Ibrahim Zadran remained unbeaten on 67 off 55 balls.

When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the second match of the three-game T20I series on Monday, February 19. The SL vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Wife Sana Javed Spotted Supporting Shoaib Malik During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in English commentary.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I 2024 Match?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024 will be available online as well and fans can watch the live stream of SL vs AFG on the SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide the live streaming.

