Sri Lanka are taking on Namibia in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, January 24. The match will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley and it starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the U19 World Cup 2024 in India. But the Sri Lanka vs Namibia live telecast is unlikely to be available on Star Sports TV channels due to there being other commitments. Fans can however watch SL U19 vs NAM U19 live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. ‘Hopefully I’m Better Than You’ South Africa U19 Pacer Kwena Maphaka Has a Message for Jasprit Bumrah After His Fiery Five-Wicket Haul in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Today's Matches at ICC U19 World Cup 2024

Three crucial #U19WorldCup fixtures take centrestage on Wednesday 🏏



Details on where to catch the action ➡️ https://t.co/bByQ5YAmkH pic.twitter.com/3p6GCX0vLe— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 24, 2024

