In a fierce ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets but it was Angelo Mathews' timed out dismissal that was the highlight of the match. Mathews was dismissed timed out after he took time to get ready to face the first ball and thus became the first player to be adjudged timed out. Following it, there was some heated exchange between the players throughout the match. However, at the end of the match Sri Lankan players refused to do customary hand shakes with Bangladesh players and went in other direction. Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Be Dismissed ‘Timed Out’ in International Cricket After His Helmet Strap Broke During BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

Watch Video

#SLvsBAN #Shakib Sri Lanka players refused to shake hands with Bangladesh after the match! Captain Kusal Mendis took the team straight out of the ground without congratulating the opponents. Yesterday, he refused to congratulate Virat Kohli in the presser #CWC23 #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/JsHCH5HWE5 — Aaqib Khan Niazi (@AaqibKh11160765) November 6, 2023

No Hand Shakes

Sri Lankan Team refused to shake hands with Bangladesh player at the end of match. Bad day for Gentlemen game !! Dent has already been done to spirit of the game in this match after Mathews Time Out incident.#BANvsSL #CWC23 #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/8vJJBFR7k0 — Ahmad (@AhmadSpeakss) November 6, 2023

Fair Enough?

Srilankan players refused to shake hands with Bangladeshi players 😭 pic.twitter.com/Kf0WW9RRnX — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) November 6, 2023

