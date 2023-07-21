It is no secret that Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the sport today. The former Indian captain sets high standards when it comes to staying fit, his fielding as well as his running between the wickets while batting. Kohli, playing his 500th international match, shared a thought on his running between the wickets on Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in Trinidad. Stump mic caught the right-hander at the end of the 72nd over of the innings, saying, "Stealing doubles since 2012." Kohli finished Day 1 of the match unbeaten on 87. Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Highest Run Scorer in International Cricket, Achieves Feat By Crossing Jacques Kallis During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

Virat Kohli's ‘Stealing Doubles Since 2012’ Comment Caught on Stump Mic

Virat Kohli : Stealing doubles since 2012 🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VRqcUbs9iy — flick (@133notout) July 20, 2023

