West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has impressed everyone with his display of performance in the first Test between Australia and West Indies. He scalped a five-wicket haul in the first innings, including the wickets of Steve Smith and Cameron Green. But Shamar didn't receive support from his batters, who suffered an early collapse and had to come to the crease much early. Amidst this, he found his shoelaces untied and it was none other than Steve Smith who helped him tie them, showing a great gesture of on-field sportsman spirit. Pat Cummins Surpasses Jason Gillespie to Become Ninth-Highest Wicket-Taker for Australia in Tests, Achieves Feat During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024.

Steve Smith Shows Sportsman Spirit As He Ties Shamar Joseph's Shoelaces While Fielding

Thanks mate! Steve Smith gives Shamar Joseph a hand with his laces 🤝#SpiritOfCricket #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/HQEzKi6Fl8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2024

