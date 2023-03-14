After captaining in the last two Test matches against India, Steve Smith is set to also lead the Aussies in the three-match ODI series against the same opponent. Pat Cummins, who recently lost his mother and had to go back home in the midst of the tour will stay at home for some time further while Steve Smith leads his troops in India. Australia lost the Test series 2-1 and now will look to salvage something out of the ODI series. They last time won an ODI series in India in 2019.

Steve Smith to Remain Stand-In Captain of Australia

Pat Cummins won’t return to India for the ODI leg of the tour #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 14, 2023

