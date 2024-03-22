Australian batsman Steve Smith will be seen in a new avatar during the Indian Premier League 2024 and is a part of the commentary panel. Smith was seen doing an analysis of Virat Kohli's batting on Star Spots. However, Smith came out with a surprise in which he could be seen speaking in Hindi. Though, it was not his voice he did the same with the use of the AI. The Australian batter uploaded a video for the same on his official Instagram handle. ‘He’s Good Enough Anywhere…’, Former Australia Captain Tim Paine Backs Steve Smith’s Opener Role Despite Early Struggles

Steve Smith Speaks Hindi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

