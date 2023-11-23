In a recent social media post on Thursday, November 23 days after the World Cup 2023 final loss, KL Rahul shared some photos from the ICC CWC 2023 campaign and also captioned the post as 'still hurts... 💔' as team India fell short and lost to Australia in the World Cup final. A lot of other teammates shared similar posts on their social media pages. PM Narendra Modi Consoles Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Other Cricketers After Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC CWC 2023 Final (See Photos)

Have a Look at the Social Media Post Shared by KL Rahul

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)