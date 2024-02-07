Aiden Markram once again showed his amazing fielding skills as he caught the ball with a single hand while diving to dismiss JJ Smuts in the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 2024 Qualifier 1 match. Smuts tried to hit Ottniel Baartman's back-of-the-length delivery over the mid-wicket but it was not enough as Markram came flying in and took one of the best catches of the SA20 tournament. Sunrisers Eastern Cape has marched on to the finals of SA20 2024 after they defeated Durban’s Super Giants in the Qualifier 1. Marcus Stoinis Reveals MS Dhoni’s Advise for Big Games Ahead of Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 2024 Qualifier 1.

