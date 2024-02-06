Marnus Labuschagne has yet again shown everyone his amazing fielding skills on the field as he went on to grab a diving catch to dismiss Keacy Carty in the 11th over of AUS vs WI 3rd ODI 2024. Lance Morris was the bowler who bowled the good length delivery and Keacy Carty fell for it and Marnus Labuschagne was there at backward point to grab that diving catch. A pure athletic display by Marnus. Australia Squad for New Zealand T20Is Announced: Mitchell Marsh Named Captain.

Watch Video Here

