Romario Shepherd took a sensational catch to dismiss Durban Super Giants opener Matthew Breetzke during the SA20 2024 clash with Joburg Super Kings. As the DSG cricketers were looking for a phase of consolidation following the loss of Quinton de Kock in the first over, Breetzke attempted a pull shot to Nandre Burger. As the ball looped over short mid-wicket Romario Shepherd, he leapt in the air and grabbed an one handed catch to send Breetzke to the pavilion. Stunner! Nathan Smith Takes a Diving Catch To Dismiss Katene Clarke During Wellington vs Northern Districts Super Smash 2023–24 Match (Watch Video).

Romario Shepherd Takes Leaping One Handed Catch to Dismiss Matthew Breetzke

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)