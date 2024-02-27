India's star pacer Mohammed Shami has undergone a successful heel surgery on his Achilles Tendon and then went on to share the photos after the surgery. To which PM Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery over social media. Shami then went on to reply to PM Modi and wrote, "It was such a wonderful surprise to receive a personal note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir wishing me a speedy recovery. His kindness and thoughtfulness truly mean a lot to me. Thank you so much Modi sir, for your well wishes and support during this time." Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes ‘Speedy Recovery’ to India Pacer Mohammed Shami After Ankle Surgery.

"I will continue to work hard towards my recovery, Thank you all for your continued wish, love and support," Shami added.

Have a Look at Social Media Post by Mohammed Shami

I will continue… https://t.co/aDagbvLeAM— 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 27, 2024

