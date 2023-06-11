India have lost the World Test Championship final against Australia on the final day of the Test at the Oval by a massive margin of 209 runs. They were behind in the game from Day 1 of the Test match and despite holding on till Day 5, they finally fell well short of the finishing line. After the loss, fans of the rival countries like Pakistan trolled the Indian cricket team for their loss. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a tweet retaliating the trolls coming from the Pakistan fans.

Irfan Pathan Takes Dig at Pakistan Fans

Suddenly all the padosi’s are entering my time line with happiness cos team India lost the WTC FINAL. I was so right abt them… #grace — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 11, 2023

