Kolkata Knight Riders travelled to Bengaluru for the 10th match of the IPL 2024 season. Sunil Narine, who is an integral member of the KKR side reached the mark of 500 appearances in T20 Matches. The West Indian star represented multiple teams in many leagues. He played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Cape Cobras, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lahore Qalandars, Melbourne Renegades, Oval Invincibles (Men), Surrey, Sydney Sixers, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies. Playing around the globe and nearly in every league, Sunil Narine became only the 4th cricketer to play 500 T20 games or more. He has 536 wickets in 500 matches and is third highest wicket-taker in the T20 format. ‘Battle of Delhi Boys Soon’ Fans React as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Captured in One Frame at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

Sunil Narine Completes 500 Matches in T20s

The greatest there was, the greatest there is, the greatest there ever will be…GOAT-RINE! 🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/7sj8PYEVgD — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 29, 2024

