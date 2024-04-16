Sunil Narine has always been a key weapon for Gautam Gambhir during his captaincy days in KKR. Narine with the bat and ball has delivered whenever Gambhir has put his trust on him. This time when Gambhir returns to KKR as the mentor, he puts his trust on Narine again and send him to open the bat. Narine repays the faith once more by scoring a century against RR at the Eden Gardens. After the century, Narine came to Gautam Gambhir and hugged him on field. ‘Biggest Legend in KKR’ Fans Praise Sunil Narine for His Maiden T20 Century During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match.

Sunil Narine Hugs Gautam Gambhir After Scoring Century

