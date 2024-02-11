Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the SA20 2024 title with a dominant performance over Durban's Super Giants in the final on February 10. Batting first, Sunrisers rode on Tristan Stubbs' 56* and Tom Abell's 55 to post 204/3. Skipper Aiden Markram and opener Jordan Hermann also scored 42 runs each. For Durban, captain Keshav Maharaj was the best bowler, registering figures of 2/33. In response, Durban came up with a forgettable batting performance with Wiaan Mulder being the top-scorer (38 runs off 22 balls). In-form Heinrich Klaasen was out for a golden duck. Marco Jansen was the star of Sunrisers' bowling effort, picking up a five-wicket haul to shut down Durban's batting effort at just 115 runs in 17 overs.

SA20 2024 Final Result

