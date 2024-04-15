Several records took a tumble when Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 on April 15. Travis Head smashed 102 runs off just 41 deliveries and led Sunrisers Hyderabad's charge as they broke their record of the highest team total in IPL history. However, not just that, but the Sunrisers have also registered the record of most sixes hit in an IPL innings as they cleared the fence 22 times. This was one better than RCB's record of 21 sixes in one innings, scored against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. Highest Team Total in IPL History: Sunrisers Hyderabad Break Their Own Record to Post 287/3 vs RCB in Indian Premier League 2024.

SRH Register Record of Most Sixes Hit

Most sixes in an innings in IPL: SRH vs RCB (2024) 22 ---> Today at Bengaluru RCB vs PWI (2013) 21 at Bengaluru MI vs SRH (2024) 20 at Hyderabad DD vs GL (2017) 20 at Delhi RCB vs GL (2016) 20 at Bengaluru#RCBvSRH #RCBvsSRH — Sarvesh🏏 (@CricAspect) April 15, 2024

