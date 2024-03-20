Indian Premier League (IPL) is just days away and every franchise is preparing hard for the same. While players are working on game preparations, franchises are also involved in multiple activities including jersey releases, press notes and Anthem for the team. SunRisers Hyderabad recently released a video of their anthem for the IPL 2024 season. The new anthem has a catchy tune featuring SRH captain Pat Cummins, along with Aiden Markram, Travis Head and Washington Sundar in the brand-new Sunrisers Hyderabad Jersey. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their first match of IPL 2024 on March 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders. BCCI To Introduce Smart Replay System For Third Umpires in IPL 2024: Report.

SunRisers Hyderabad Anthem for Indian Premier League 2024

𝑺𝒖𝒏𝑹𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒖 𝒃𝒓𝒐, 𝑷𝒂𝒌𝒌𝒂 𝒊𝒏𝒌𝒐 𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 𝒃𝒓𝒐🧡 Our new anthem is here to set your playlist on fire🔥#SRHAnthem2024 #PlayWithFire #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/U4xRxhYfGv — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 20, 2024

