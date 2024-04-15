SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 30 of the IPL 202 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The ‘record’ setting match turned out to be an exciting encounter as batters from both sides hit the ball all over the ground. First SRH smashed 287 runs which is a record for the highest IPL score. Travis Head scored his maiden century while blistering batting from Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Shamad allowing SRH to reach a massive total. Chasing 288, Virat Kohli (42 runs), Faf du Plessis (62 runs) and Dinesh Karthik (83 runs) tried their best but could score respectable 262 total - the team's second-highest score. Pat Cummins claimed three important wickets at regular intervals to keep RCB in check. With the loss, RCB remains at the bottom of the table. Virat Kohli’s Angry Reactions Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Concede Highest Total in IPL History During RCB vs SRH Match (Watch Video).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru

A high-octane affair at the Chinnaswamy comes to an end with a 2️⃣5️⃣-run win 🙌#PlayWithFire #RCBvSRH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)