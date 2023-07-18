The preparations for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League have begun and some of the franchises have already started making personnel changes in the coaching staff. Lucknow Super Kings was the first franchise to make the move and they appointed Justin Langer as their new head coach. Now, according to the report from Cricbuzz, Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently looking for a new coach. With Brian Lara at the helm, SRH were the wooden spoon holders in the previous season. It does seem that the team management is against retaining the former West Indies cricketer.RCB to Not Continue With Head Coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson in Preparation for IPL 2024: Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad In Look Out for New Head Coach for IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking for a new Head Coach. (Cricbuzz). pic.twitter.com/tivCucV0Jg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2023

