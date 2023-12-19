Travis Head has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19 for a sum of Rs 6.80 Crore. The Australian played a key role in his team's success at the ICC World Cup 2023 exactly a month ago. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings were involved in a bidding war before the player was signed by the 2016 champions. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Travis Head Sold to SRH

