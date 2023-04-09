Praises flew in from all corners for Rinku Singh after the KKR batter struck five sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans to script an unlikely win for his team on Sunday, April 9. The left-hander held his nerve to pull off one of the best run chases in the IPL. Following this win, members of the cricket fraternity lauded Rinku Singh for his valiant effort. GT vs KKR Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Rinku Singh’s Final Over Heroics As He Smashes Yash Dayal for Five Consecutive Sixes

'Super Star Rinku Singh'

SUPER STAR RINKU SINGH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @KKRiders 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 9, 2023

'All Hail'

All hail Lord Rinku Singh. 5 sixes in 5 balls in the last over of a run chase. One of the best last over hitting in a chase that you would ever see. #KKRvGT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2023

'Rinkuuuuu'

From his Former KKR Head Coach

Rinku! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) April 9, 2023

Absolute Beast!

Unbelievable performance by @rinkusingh235! 5 sixes in the final over to seal the victory. 🔥🏏 What an absolute beast! Congratulations 🎉 #IPL2023 #GTvsKKR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 9, 2023

Unbelievable!

What an unbelievable game of cricket by @KKRiders Needed 29 runs off the last over & enter @rinkusingh235 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ 💥 — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 9, 2023

Ben Stokes Impressed

RINKU 👏 👏 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 9, 2023

'What a Star'

