Glenn Phillips continues to pull off some amazing catches from time to time and this one certainly is, right up there among the very best. The New Zealand star, fielding at gully, dived full length to his right and pulled off a one-handed stunner to help Tim Southee dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia. Labuschagne, who was batting on 90, had just guided the ball in his direction and it was going away from Phillips, who did well not just to pluck the ball out of the air but also to hang on to it as he fell. Labuschagne was left in absolute disbelief with that 'Superman '-like effort from Phillips. Ben Sears Dismisses Steve Smith To Take His Maiden Test Wicket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Glenn Phillips Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

SUPERMAN! 🦸 What a catch from Glenn Phillips! Australia are 221/8 at lunch on Day 2 🏏@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 2nd Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/Swx84jNFZb — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 9, 2024

