Kieron Pollard displays his magic in the PSL 2024 as he takes a catch out of thin air to dismiss the dangerous Jahandad Khan during the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Jahandad wanted to go over long off for a six. He got good contact on the ball from Mir Hamza and as it was sailing over him for a six, he timed his jump perfectly to take a one-handed catch. The momentum was taking him over the boundary rope but he did enough to juggle the ball inside and complete the catch. Hardik Pandya Plays Gully Cricket With Kids in Mumbai Ahead of IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Kieron Pollard Takes Leaping One-Handed Catch Near Boundary Line

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)