MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina share a very deep bond among themselves and have been close friends since their playing days for Team India. Both played for the same IPL franchise as well and now as well whenever both the players meet, they share the same bond. After the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash, Raina was seen helping MS Dhoni, who was limping to walk and get to his team bus. MS Dhoni Top Moments in IPL 2024: From Hat-trick of Sixes to Diving Catch, Check CSK Star’s Highlights in Indian Premier League 17

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni Share Heartwarming Moment

Suresh Raina helping Thala Dhoni when he was limping. 🥺💛pic.twitter.com/Q4yYFGujCn — 🜲 (@balltamperrer) April 15, 2024

