Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has signed for Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The announcement was made on Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022's social media handles. The former all-rounder, who has been one of India's finest white-ball cricketers in the last decade, would be seen in action once again.

Suresh Raina Signs for Deccan Gladiators:

World Cup winner @ImRaina has signed for the @TeamDGladiators 🙌🇮🇳 One of India's all time finest white-ball players, Raina will line up in the #AbuDhabiT10 for the first time and we can't wait 🔥#InAbuDhabi #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/7FGP5TWk89 — T10 League (@T10League) November 1, 2022

