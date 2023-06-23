The Duleep Trophy 2023 is all set to commence from June 28. The squads of all the zones are selected and the tournament is going to see some exciting cricketers like Rinku Singh, Sai Sudharshan, Shivam Mavi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Riyan Parag fight to put up their bid as next India probable. Amidst this, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal gets called up for India Tour of West Indies and two national team cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara are all set to replace them in the West Zone squad.

Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara to Play in Duleep Trophy 2023

Suryakumar Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara to play for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. pic.twitter.com/Dd5Id32cNB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)