Powered by a strong performance from Shardul Thakur, Mumbai have made it to the final of the Ranji Trophy for the 48th time by defeating Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs. Shardul displayed all-round performance as he paved way from the Ajinkya Rahane-led side to enter the summit clash. Suryakumar Yadav, who plays for Mumbai, is out injured and he congratulated the players on making it to the summit clash through a post on social media. Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai Qualify for Record 48th Final, Defeat Tamil Nadu by an Innings and 70 Runs.

Suryakumar Yadav Congratulates Mumbai On Entering Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final

Congratulations Team Mumbai for reaching the Finale of Ranji trophy 2023-24. Very proud of each and every member of the squad,most importantly the support staff and @MumbaiCricAssoc for backing the side throughout @ajinkyasnaik @Amolkk1976 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 4, 2024

