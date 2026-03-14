Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir and Jay Shah Visit Shri Siddhivinayak Temple With T20 World Cup Trophy To Seek Blessings After India's T20WC 2026 Triumph (Watch Video)

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India’s T20 World Cup-winning leadership, captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and former BCCI President Jay Shah, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday. Carrying the T20 World Cup trophy, the trio prayed and seeked blessing to mark the team's historic achievement and express their gratitude towards the divine for India's historic feat. The visit follows India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final last Sunday. Seeking divine blessings has become a tradition for the squad, who also visited a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad immediately after their win. India’s triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium secured their third T20 World Cup title, making them the most successful nation in the tournament’s history. Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib After India Lift T20 World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, and Jay Shah Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav brought the T20 World Cup trophy to the Siddhivinayak Temple, along with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and coach Gautam Gambhir, to seek blessings after winning the World Cup pic.twitter.com/pbs9DFn3Bb — IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2026

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