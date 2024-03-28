22-year-old Riyan Parag shined with the bat in the first innings of the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match. While big-name players like Jos Butler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal got out early, Riyan scored an unbeaten 84 runs to put a respectable 185 runs on the board. Praising him for his performance, Suryakumar Yadav shared a post, in which he wrote, ‘Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there ‘He is a changed guy’. He went on to ‘warn’ the oppositions that ‘the changed’ Riyan is player to watch out for. Riyan Parag Scores His Fourth IPL Half Century, Achieves Feat During RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Showers Praise on Riyan Parag

Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there ‘He is a changed guy’ RIYAN PARAG 2.0 🔥 Watch out — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 28, 2024

