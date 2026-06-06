1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Outgoing India T20 World Cup-Winning Suryakumar Yadav has publicly shared his support for newly appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer. Following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) announcement on Saturday, Suryakumar took to social media to wish Iyer and the national squad 'all the best' for their upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England. The endorsement follows a complete overhaul of India's short-format leadership group. Despite guiding India to a successful T20 World Cup title defence in March, the 35-year-old Suryakumar was omitted from the squad entirely after a prolonged slump in his individual batting form. Rather than voicing frustration, the former captain chose to gracefully endorse the transition. Shreyas Iyer Named India's New T20I Captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Maiden Call-Up for Ireland and England Series.

Class Act By Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav post for India T20I tour of England and Ireland (IG@SuryakumarYadav)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Surya_14Kumar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).