Captain Suryakumar Yadav, his deputy Shreyas Iyer and other Indian cricket team players arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the fifth and final T20I between India and Australia. The Indian team would be high on momentum and confidence, having already bagged the series 3-1 and will eye a winning end to the five-match affair. Australia in contrast, will be eager to end this series with a win as well. The BCCI took to social media to share a video of the Indian cricket team arriving in Bengaluru. India take on Australia in the 5th T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rinku Singh Reveals Secret Behind His Humongous Six in IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023.

