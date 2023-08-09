Suryakumar Yadav caught up with the fans and interacted with them after leading India to a seven-wicket victory in the 3rd T20I on August 8. The right-hander played one of his best knocks in the format as he scored a blazing 83 runs off just 44 balls, helping India stay alive in the series. After the match, he met the fans at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and signed autographs for them. He also presented his jersey to a fan. BCCI shared the video on social media, which has gone viral. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 100 Sixes in T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023.

Watch Video Here

The fans in Guyana witnessed a SKY special in the 3rd #WIvIND T20I 💥 Not much later, they got to meet the Player of the match @surya_14kumar himself 😃👌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xE6pKGtBgD — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2023

