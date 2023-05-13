A stupendous knock played by Suryakumar Yadav, that shaped the path for MI's win against GT and almost took them to the doors of play-off qualification, also handed Suryakumar Yadav the man of the match award. The knock had some shots that were close to absolutely unbelievable and were lauded by fans and cricketing fraternity alike.

Suryakumar Yadav Wins Man of the Match Award

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)