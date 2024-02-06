In a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, the decision over the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board was finalized. Addressing the BoG following his election, Mr Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me." The PCB also shared a photo of Naqvi meeting chief selector Wahab Riaz and the board’s Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer. He will replace Zaka Ashraf, who already stepped down from the post on January 19. PCB, Sri Lanka Cricket Locked in Financial Dispute over Extra Expenses During 2023 Asia Cup.

PCB announcement for Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi’s Selection

