Hampshire Hawks won the Vitality Blast 2022 title after a lot of drama ensued on the last ball of the game at Edgbaston. Hawks bowler Nathan Ellis thought he won the match for his side by one run after a dot delivery on the last ball and that moment held Hampshire players to celebrate hard with fireworks. But soon, the umpire's no-ball signal seemed to pour water over all their celebrations as Ellis had to bowl the ball again. However, Lancashire batter Richard Gleeson missed the free-hit and he scamper for one run only and Hampshire eventually won the game and were able to celebrate fully.

Watch Video of the Final Last Ball Drama:

A no ball. A no ball. The utter, utter drama of #Blast22. What a match.#FinalsDay pic.twitter.com/cRYkesYjYr — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)