Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored his maiden Test hundred during Day 2 of Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test in Bulawayo on Sunday, February 5. It was indeed a memorable moment for the promising cricketer, who also became the first West Indies opener apart from skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to score a Test hundred since Chris Gayle did it way back in 2013. Gayle, too had struck a century against Zimbabwe nine years ago and since then, Brathwaite was the only Windies opener to achieve a three-figure mark. This effort also saw the young Chanderpaul and his father Shivrnarine become part of a rare list of father-son duos having scored Test hundreds. 'Six Sixes in An Over'! Iftikhar Ahmed Hits Wahab Riaz for 36 Runs in One Over During Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Exhibition Match (Watch Video).

Maiden Test Hundred for Tagenarine Chanderpaul

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)