Record tumbled during Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 match. In their allotted 50 overs, Tamil Nadu scored 506/2 and thus became the first team to register 500+ total in List A cricket. Openers Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan recorded 416 runs for the opening wicket. And ended up scoring 154 and 277 respectively. N Jagadeesan Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to Register Most Number of Consecutive Centuries in List A Cricket, Tamil Nadu Batsman Achieves Feat During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

A Record Total

Tamil Nadu becomes the first team to score 500+ total in men's List-A cricket. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 21, 2022

