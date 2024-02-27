Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande have engraved their names in the history books as they became only the second number 10 and 11 pair in first-class cricket to score centuries. They achieved this feat during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarter-final match between Mumbai and Baroda. Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande play from Mumbai's side. Tanush Kotian scored 120 not out and Tushar Deshpande scored 123 runs. It will be a tough climb for Baroda as they will be chasing a target of 606 runs on the last day. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Mohammed Shami As Injured Pacer Undergoes Achilles Tendon Surgery.

Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande Creating History

Only the 2nd time in the history of first-class cricket, both No.10 and No.11 scored hundreds!



Indians vs Surrey, 1946

Chandu Sarwate 124*

Shute Banerjee 121



Mumbai vs Baroda, 2024

Tanush Kotian 109* so far

Tushar Deshpande 111* so far#RanjiTrophy— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 27, 2024

