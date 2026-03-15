Tanzid Hasan Scores Century During PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026

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Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim reached a significant career milestone during PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI 2026, scoring his maiden One-Day International century against Pakistan. Achieving the feat in the third and final ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Tanzid played a pivotal role in anchoring the Tigers' innings. The 25-year-old left-hander reached the triple-figure mark off 98 deliveries, striking six boundaries and seven sixes. This was Tanzid's maiden international hundred as well for the Bangladesh national cricket team, having featured in 30 ODIs and 45 T20Is since 2023. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 3rd ODI 2026.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim Hits Maiden ODI Ton

Tanzid Hasan rises to the occasion with his maiden ODI hundred in the series decider against Pakistan 💯 📝: https://t.co/FuLamOnkaF pic.twitter.com/zrtxIqqLFJ — ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).