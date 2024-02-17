Indian cricket team players were seen wearing black armbands on Day 3 of the India vs England 3rd Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. This was in honour of Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's oldest Test cricketer had breathed his last on February 13 at the age of 95. Tributes poured in from all corners of the cricket world after Gaekwad passed away. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced this development in a statement on social media. Ravi Ashwin Withdraws from the 3rd Test Due to Mother's Illness.

India Cricketers Wearing Black Armbands in Memory of Late Dattajirao Gaekwad

#TeamIndia will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently.#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2024

