England batter Zak Crawley was adjudged LBW controversially during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024. Upon check by DRS, when the on-field umpire was instructed to reverse his original decision of not out. Although replay showed that it was nearly impossible for the ball to hit stumps as Crawley had both his off-stump and middle stump visible and the ball from Kuldeep Yadav was turning into him. Later after the match was finished, England captain Ben Stokes opened up on the dismissal saying, 'Technology got it wrong on this occasion'. Out or Not Out? Here's Why Ravi Ashwin Was Denied Tom Hartley's Wicket During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

England Captain Ben Stokes Unhappy With Zak Crawley's LBW Dismissal

Technology got it wrong on this occasion: England skipper Ben Stokes on Zak Crawley's lbw dismissal in second innings of second Test #INDvsENGTest — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2024

Zak Crawley Wicket Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)