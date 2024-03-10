Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the BCCI's 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' which was announced by the Indian cricket board after India's victory over England in the five-match Test series. The Indian captain hailed BCCI secretary Jay Shah's decision which would now see BCCI provide an additional sum of money to the Indian cricketers who prioritize Test cricket. Rohit took to social media to express his thoughts about this decision as he said, "Test cricket was & will be the ultimate format and it’s great to see @BCCI & @JayShah leading the way in prioritizing Test cricket." 'If I Wake Up and Feel I'm Not Good Enough...' Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Retirement After India's 4-1 Test Series Victory Over England.

Rohit Sharma Hails BCCI's 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme'

Test cricket was & will be the ultimate format and it’s great to see @BCCI & @JayShah leading the way in prioritizing Test cricket. https://t.co/bEZpBAt6Ck — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 10, 2024

