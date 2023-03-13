India and Australia played out a draw in the 4th Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With the surface offering very little help, the bowlers had to toil hard to take wickets. When it was clear that the match will end in a stalemate, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave some of his batters including Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill a chance to roll their arms. After the end of the match, Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted a photo of Cheteshwar Pujara (in his bowling stride) with a sarcastic caption, "Main kya karu? Job chod du?" While reacting to Ashwin's question, Pujara has now tweeted, "Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur". 'Main Kya Karu? Job Chod Du?' Ravi Ashwin Reacts As Cheteshwar Pujara 'Turns Bowler' During IND vs AUS 4th Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara Responds to Ravi Ashwin's Tweet

Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur 😂 https://t.co/VbE92u6SXz — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023

Pujara- the Bowler, Ashwin-the Batsman

