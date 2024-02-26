India have now sealed the five-match Test series against England after their five-wicket win over the Englishmen in the 4th Test. India now leads the series 3-1 with one match still to go. Dhruv Jurel came out to rescue the team and won the Player of the Match for the same. Dhruv Jurel then took to social media after the match and showed gratitude to Team India's Captain Rohit Sharma and Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid for selecting him for the IND vs ENG Test Series. Jurel captioned the photos as, "Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for believing in this boy." 'Virat Bhaiya Rohit Bhaiya Wali Team' Dhruv Jurel's Heartwarming Explanation to Father About His Selection in Indian Team Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

View Post Here

Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for believing in this boy 🙏🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/pBlojvB10p— Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) February 26, 2024

