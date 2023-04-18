Arjun Tendulkar finally made his debut in Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, during MI's latest match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Following this, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan congratulated Arjun Tendulkar and his father Sachin Tendulkar with a post on Twitter. "Well earned MI debut for Arjun Tendulkar. Proud moment for dad @sachin_rt who witnessed his son live from the dressing room. This is just the start," reads Zaheer's post. Sachin has now finally reacted to this and thanked Zaheer for his words, saying, "Thank you, Zak! Your words mean a lot to me and hold a special place for Arjun as they come from one of the most skilled left-arm fast bowlers that India has ever produced." Sourav Ganguly Congratulates Arjun Tendulkar on IPL Debut, Tweets Heartfelt Message for 'Champion Dad' Sachin Tendulkar!

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Zaheer Khan

Thank you, Zak! Your words mean a lot to me and hold a special place for Arjun as they come from one of the most skilled left-arm fast bowlers that India has ever produced. https://t.co/d1tPGx69oj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023

