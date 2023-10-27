The 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand still hurts several Indian cricket fans. MS Dhoni's runout changed the course of the game and India eventually suffered a defeat by just 18 runs. While responding to a fan's question on Sanjay Bangar's revelation that he cried in the dressing room after that loss, Dhoni revealed that he had planned to retire after that contest. He announced his retirement a year later. "That day I retired," he said, while also sharing that he was high on emotions after that loss and did not want to announce his retirement then. The video of this has gone viral. ‘Ye Mat Sochna Meri Wali Alag Hai’ MS Dhoni Gives Relationship Advice to Fans During an Event, Video Goes Viral

Watch Video:

Q&A with @msdhoni Question: Few days back Sanjay Bangar shared a tweet saying Dhoni, Rishabh and Hardik couldn’t stop their tears. Is this true? pic.twitter.com/2Q9RQXz9Zb — Yash Jadhav (@farzi_rtist) October 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)