Australia's star allrounder Marcus Stoinis has now revealed the advice from MS Dhoni for the big match days. Durban's Super Giants has shared a video on their official social media page in which Stoinis said, "MS Dhoni said one thing to me, he said in big games everyone thinks that I've got to do something extra, I've got to do something different. He said his mantra and how he speaks to himself is he stays there, stands still and says everyone else is going to change, I'm going to be the only one here that doesn't change and that holds him ahead of everyone else." MS Dhoni Seeks Blessings at Dewri Temple in Tamar Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

Some MS Dhoni advice on a big day 🙌💙 pic.twitter.com/HVInnlDpog — Durban's Super Giants (@DurbansSG) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)